HONOLULU (KHON2) — Planet Fitness, a fitness center with over 2,200 locations nationwide, announced on Tuesday, May 3, that high school teens ages 14 to 19 may work out for free from May 16 to Aug. 31.

This fitness program was launched in 2019 and is part of the High School Summer Pass initiative, which includes four locations in Hawaii.

Planet Fitness locations in Hawaii:

Planet Fitness Ala Moana

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI

Planet Fitness Waianae

Waianae Shopping Center

86-120 Farrington Hwy.

Waianae, HI

Planet Fitness Kailua-Kona

75-1000 Henry Street #100

Kailua-Kona, HI

Planet Fitness Maui

Puunene Shopping Center

32 Hookele Street

Kahului, HI

According to Planet Fitness, more than 900,000 teens have signed up since 2019 and completed more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period.

To pre-register go to, PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.