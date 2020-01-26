High school students statewide compete in Hawaii’s first-ever esports state championship

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High schools from across the Aloha State battled it out at the Hawaii Pacific University’s Aloha Tower Marketplace for the first-ever esports state championship.

Several competitions took place at HPU’s esports arena.

The teams are playing games like “League of legends,” “Rocket League” and “Smite” — all geared to be crowned the best in the state.

One Hawaii lawmaker says that esports is more than just playing a video game. It could also have a big impact on the economy.

“Let’s not also think about it as a means of entertainment and sports. I’m thinking about it in an economic standpoint. One of these boys or girls could be the ones coding games int eh future,” said Sen. Glenn Wakai, Chair Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism.

“Esports is here to stay,” said Moanalua High School Esports Coach Sgt. Raymonte Britt. “It’s coming out of the living room, the bedroom, and just last summer they had a young man win a couple million dollars for just playing esports.”

Senator Wakai says that he’s also working with the Hawaii High School Athletic Association to make esports a legitimate sanctioned sport.