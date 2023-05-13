HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school students across the state are waiting for their big day as graduation season kicks off in Hawaii.

According to the Department of Education, Mililani High School will be the first Hawaii public school to celebrate graduation on Tuesday, May 16.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This year things will be done differently, as the DOE stated there will be no COVID health and safety restrictions. However, they are asking people who feel sick to stay home.

DOE released a list of the graduation dates back in March. Click here for the full list.