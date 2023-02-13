HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community members concerned about the building of high rises in Kaka’ako voiced their opinions tonight.

“Friends of Kewalos” hosted an informational meeting. At issue is the “Kaka’ako makai lands”, located next to Kewalo Basin.

A 20-06 State law currently protects the land from high rise development.

But, there are proposals in the Legislature seeking to lift the ban as an exception for the office of Hawaiian affairs.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said its plans for the land — also known as “Hakuone” — include 250,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial use, plus 2,100 residential units.