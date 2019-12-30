High rent closes Kakaako’s Home of the Brave Museum

HONOLULU (KHON2) — December 28 was the final night for the Home of the Brave Museum in Kakaako.

After nearly 30-years in business, owner Glen Tomlinson announced that it would be closing because the skyrocketing rent made the location unsustainable.

The museum has thousands of artifacts and photos donated by World War II veterans and their families.

Tomlinson said that he’s still trying to find a new place for the collection.

Meanwhile, the Brewseum Brew Pub next door will stay open for another couple of months.