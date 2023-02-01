HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may have noticed the price of eggs at the grocery store are still sky high. Restaurants are also taking a hit, impacting items from breakfast to baked goods.

According to Business Insider, Hawaii has the highest cost of eggs in the nation by a wide margin at $9.73 per dozen.

A local restaurant said they’re using about 5,000 eggs per week at their two locations.

“We’re looking at alternative options, maybe changing the tweaking the menu a little bit to highlight some different ingredients and different items. Definitely always focused on trying to use local as much as we can,” Moke’s Bread & Breakfast owner Keola Warren said.

Hawaii has been fortunate to escape cases of bird flu, which has hit chickens on the mainland hard, causing prices of eggs to spike across the United States.

“The restaurants are reporting that the price of eggs has doubled. And the restaurants that were purchasing from the local farms have also seen a slight increase and it’s not because of the flu,” Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director Sheryl Matsuoka said.

She added that shipping feed to Hawaii has increased prices, as has the uptick in demand for locally produced eggs.

Zippy’s said they use exclusively local eggs and have seen prices increase, but not as much as mainland eggs.

“We have seen about a 14% price increase to us on the eggs, but we’re absorbing that price for right now,” Zippy’s vice president of marketing & communications Kevin Yim said. “We’re absorbing that cost at some point or another, we may need to take a nominal price increase though,”

There is a push for more local egg production.

On Kauai, the Poultry Egg Education Project (PEEP) from Malama Kauai is encouraging farmers to add chicken eggs to their farms with some promising results.

“We’re selling in our market over 100 dozen eggs per week. We’re selling out.,” Malama Kauai programs manager Anni Caporuscio said.”So this is great for our community to have this nutritious product. We’re a SNAP-eligible market so it goes to the people that benefit most from having fresh food. But it also creates this economic vitality for our farmers,”

Warren says these supply crunches should spark investment in local food sources.

“This could be the first of many things to come as far as food shortages. So we have to really invest locally and try to make sure that we are sustainable on the island, and support your local farmers. It’s more than just a cliche.”