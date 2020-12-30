High levels of bacteria reported near Pauoa Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health is advising swimmers and beach goers to avoid entering the waters at Pauoa Bay.

According to DOH, testing revealed levels of 178 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. The acceptable threshold is 130 per 100 mL.

The department says it is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample because the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and the source of fecal contamination remains unknown.

As a result, DOH has collected another sample and is currently retesting the site.

An updated notification is expected to be given based on the results of this retesting.

