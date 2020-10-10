High levels of bacteria found near Kaneohe park

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Health is advising swimmers and beach goers to avoid entering the waters at Laenani Park. Warning signs were posted after testing showed elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

According to DOH, testing revealed levels of 254 enterococci per 100 mL near the shore. The acceptable threshold is 130 per 100 mL.

The department said the potentially harmful microorganisms present can lead to water-related illnesses, especially for those with weakened immune systems like children and the elderly.

Signs will remain in effect until a later water sample reflects that the levels of contamination no longer exceed the threshold level allowed by the state.

