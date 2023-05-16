HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Health Department said it is investigating the City along with EPA enforcement.

This comes after high bacteria levels in the ocean off Kailua’s wastewater treatment plant raised alarm about potential impacts on Kailua Bay.

Levels of enterococcus bacteria tested at the plant were as much as six times higher than allowed on 13 days between April and May, which the Health Department said is an indicator of waterborne pathogens.

“When there’s exceedances, like this, we really don’t know where that where that plume of sewage is going to go,” said Myron Honda, DOH Clean Water Branch. “And that’s why out of an abundance of caution, we know we had the city dude entire Kailua Bay shoreline.”

Both the City and the Health Department said that recent tests from the plant show the bacterial levels are back within compliance at this time.



