High bacteria count for Kanaha Beach on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is advised of a water quality exceedance of enterococci at Kanaha Beach, Maui.

Levels of 364 per 100 mL have been detected during routine beach monitoring. The Department of Health Clean Water Branch provides beach monitoring and notification through its beach program.

The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicates that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water.

Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.

The most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted by fecal pathogens is gastroenteritis. It occurs in a variety of forms that can have one or more of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Other minor illnesses associated with swimming include ear, eye, nose and throat infections. In highly polluted water, swimmers may occasionally be exposed to more serious diseases.

The beach has been posted and this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.