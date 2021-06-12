‘High $5 For Dads’ event raises money for domestic violence outreach, education

FILE – Sign-wavers shaka at passing cars during the Domestic Violence Action Center’s “High $5 For Dads” event in Kaka’ako, Hawaii, June 12, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Father’s Day is coming up and the Domestic Violence Action Center is accepting donations to honor dad.

A drive-by donation site was held in Kaka’ako on Saturday, June 12, as part of the organization’s “High $5 For Dads” campaign.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Folks were encouraged to donate $5 or more to assist with outreach and education against domestic violence.

“When you are a prisoner of an abusive partner or parent, it’s dangerous. Now good dads, on the other hand, are doing what they can to keep their families safe in partnership with their good moms.” Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO

“And since men are the perpetrators in most cases, we gotta’ get the word out to guys: Stop hitting your wives and girlfriends,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said. “Stop trying to control them. Be a good role model for your kids.”

Click here to donate to the Domestic Violence Action Center.