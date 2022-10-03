HONOLULU (KHON2) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan, according to South Korea authorities, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

After first reports surfaced online about Japan’s missile scare, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announced that there is no threat to Hawaii.

“Authorities in Japan alerted the public and advised they take shelter. At this time NO threat to Hawai’i is anticipated,” HI-EMA said on Twitter. “Initial reports indicate the projectile passed over Japan; local sources now are indicating it poses ‘no threat.'”

According to HI-EMA, the NHK television network reported that Japan’s Coast Guard confirmed the projectile fell into the Pacific Ocean. The network aired a statement about the incident by Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Residents in the northeastern regions were reportedly alerted to evacuate nearby buildings. This was the first such alert in five years, the Associated Press reported.

This launch is the fifth round of weapons test in about a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.