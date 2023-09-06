HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education is working to bring students back to school after the Maui fires forced four campuses to temporarily close.

With over 1,200 West Maui students still needing to be enrolled in designated Central and South Maui schools, the HIDOE will begin free bus service on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The schools affected are King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and Lāhaina Intermediate. Families with keiki who attend these campuses must enroll their students temporarily at Wailuku Elementary or Kamalii Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate in Kihei.

HIDOE has released a bus schedule for those four impacted schools effective Sept. 7. They did note that drop-off times may vary slightly due to traffic conditions.

Lahainaluna High School students won’t be able to return to their home campus for at least another month so classes will be moved to Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei temporarily.

For those transitioning to Kulanihakoi High, classes will begin Thursday, Sept. 14. Families looking to take advantage of free school bus transportation can click here to sign up.

Bus schedules for following elementary and intermediate students:

Kamali‘i Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate

Location: Kapalua Airport 4050 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina, HI 96761 Depart: 6:45 a.m. on school days Return 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. on Wednesday

Location: Whalers Village 2425 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761 (near Whalers Village sign and whale sculpture) Depart: 7 a.m. on school days Return: 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. on Wednesday



Wailuku Elementary

Location: Kapalua Airport 4050 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina, HI 96761 Depart: 6:30 a.m. on school days Return: 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Location: Whalers Village 2425 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761 (near Whalers Village sign and whale sculpture) Depart: 6:45 a.m. on school days Return: 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday



Bus schedules will be provided to Lahainaluna families.