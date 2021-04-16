HIDOE hopes summer school gets students back on track, citing learning loss during pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education hopes summer school will help kids get back on track.

During a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Hawaii Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said distance learning has had a major impact on students’ abilities to learn.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

She says elementary school students have been the most impacted in both language arts and math.

The study revealed that eight percent of middle school students are struggling in all subjects, and 26% of twelfth graders may not even graduate.

“The department is preparing to provide a robust array of summer programs,” said Kishimoto. “The programs will be delivered through multiple platforms beginning in June, with full in person or blended distance learning. Summer learning is an opportunity to extend learning and is part of our learning loss mitigation strategy.”

Along with summer school, Kishimoto says school learning hubs will be available. These programs are set to be funded though federal aid.

Kishimoto says in-person learning will be prioritized in future quarters and semesters.