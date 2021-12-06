HIDOE announces some schools will be closed on Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i State Department of Education (HIDOE) said schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 6, due to severe weather conditions that are causing power outages.

On Sunday, HIDOE announced that all schools in Maui County are closed on Dec. 6. The following schools are also closed until further notice:

  • On Oahu: Solomon Elementary, Pu’ohala Elementary
  • On Hawai’i Island: Mountain View Elementary

