Hickam Skate Hangar is a hidden gem for skateboard lovers

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is most known for its naval base. Well, it’s also a hidden gem for skateboarders.

Tucked away in an old air plane hangar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is a sanctuary for skateboarders.

The Singapore Hangar was transformed into the Hickam Skate Hangar in 2006.

What started out as volunteer work and a passion for skateboarding from a father son duo is now Oahu’s largest skate park.

It’s more than just a skate park. The Kays are sharing their passion for the sport with the next generation.

The Hickam Skate Hangar offers lessons, camps and hosts competitions for kids.

The Kay’s plan is to go bigger and better every year. They’re hoping to expand the hangar to continue to spread their love for skateboarding.