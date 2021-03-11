HI-EMA urges residents to stay prepared as Japan marks 10 years since deadly tsunami

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows flooded fields and destroyed homes in east of Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on March 12, 2011. Japan will mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been 10 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan’s northeastern coast, triggering meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The magnitude-9.0 quake that struck on March 11, 2011 was the largest magnitude earthquake ever in Japan and the fourth largest in the world since 1900. Total damage was estimated at $220 billion, also making it the most expensive disaster in history.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

About 500,000 houses were completely or partial destroyed, and about 500,000 people were displaced. Over 18,000 people lost their lives, nearly all from the relentless tsunami waves.

Japan’s earthquake generated a Pacific-wide tsunami, with over 200 waves recorded in varying heights. Multiple counties in Hawaii sustained extensive damage of approximately $7.5 million. President Obama declared this a Major Disaster for the State of Hawaii on April 8th 2011.

Since this incident, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) has coordinated with local and federal partners to take major steps to mitigate future impacts to the state if another tsunami should occur by enhancing communications networks.

According to HI-EMA, Hawaii has become the first jurisdiction in the nation to implement tsunami evacuation maps for emergency response operations; the state has also created the largest outdoor warning siren system in the nation with 410 sirens currently installed across the islands.

In addition, a wide-ranging data collection has been developed to support nine state harbors in order to facilitate delineation of offshore refuge areas — where vessels are evacuated to during a tsunami warning. More frequent tsunami advisories when hazardous currents are nearshore are expected. Click here to read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual.

HI-EMA has facilitated over $6.4 million in federal dollars for repair projects across the state resulting from the 2011 tsunami. All reparations have been completed and three projects remain to be approved and closed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

HI-EMA has listed the following improvements to its tsunami response operations:

Expanding the Continuity of Operations location nestled in Diamond Head Crater

Constantly monitoring seismic activity with the State Warning Point (SWP) Team

Revising response checklists for local and distant earthquake events that produce a tsunami

Routinely testing emergency lines of communication between SWP and the early warning centers in four counties

Installing additional communications systems in case the other systems are interrupted

Upgrading its FEMA authorized software for use of the Intergraded Public Alert & Warning for Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) notifications over TV, Cable, Radio, & WEA enabled/compatible cellular devices

Upgrading the agencies internal mass notification system for situational awareness

Residents are encouraged to take steps now to prepare for any emergency:

Pack a 14-day ‘Go-To-Kit’ for your family

Change of clothes and sturdy shoes

1 gallon of water per person per day

Non-perishable foods

Masks, gloves, and sanitizer

First aid kit

Battery powered or crank powered radio

Flashlight

Batteries

Manual can opener

Hygiene supplies

Whistle

Important documents

Make a plan

Plan escape routes – ensure all family members know where to go and how to get out

Meeting place – choose a physical location to meet if communication is down

Family communication – identify a family member who lives out-of-state who everyone can notify when they are safe

After a strong or long earthquake, a tsunami may follow.

If you feel the ground shake

Drop, cover and hold on

Evacuate quickly on foot to high ground or far inland

Wait for local officials to advise on cautionary re-entry

Sign up for Emergency Notifications