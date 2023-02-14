HONOLULU (KHON2) — Genshu Price, 15-year-old founder of Nonprofit Bottles4College, invites the community to a celebration event for the recycling of 1 million cans and bottles by the organization.

The success of this event will be a step towards the organization awarding their first scholarships and cleaning up the islands.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Bottles4College – 1 Million Recycling Event will be held at Windward Mall in Kaneohe on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organization will also be giving out giveaways during this time while supplies last.

Over 57,000 pounds of cans and bottles have been diverted so far from entering landfills or contributing to ocean pollution. By recycling, Bottles4college is raising money to support students through scholarships. With events such as this one the organization says they will be close to achieving this goal especially now that they are at the 1 million mark.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The community is being asked to bring their HI-5 cans and bottles to donate at this event.

For more support, Bottles4College, is asking for individuals to share this event so that the event can be as successful as possible.