HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call around 4:05 p.m. today for a bushfire near Kalaniiki Street in Kalani Iki.

Four units responded with 11 personnel. Firefighters began to investigate the scene around 4:11 p.m.

According to HFD, crews are actively working to extinguish the fire.