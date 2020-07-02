HFD: Whitmore Village wildland fire 80 percent contained

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters are working to put out a wildland fire in Whitmore Village on Wednesday, July 1.

At about 12:20 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire with 14 units staffed with 49 personnel. When they arrived, they worked to put out the fire by ground and by air with water drops to prevent spread.

As of 4:30 p.m. HFD officials say that the fire is roughly 80 percent contained.

Four acres of land has been burned. No structure or vehicles are threatened at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

