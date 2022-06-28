HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department gave a warm welcome to two-year-old Eve this morning. Eve is the third and only active accelerant detection canine in the state that can sniff out what causes a fire.

She went through 200 hours of training with her handler at the State Farm arson dog program before joining HFD.

“Those highly refined skills and disciplines are why we are very fortunate to welcome eve into our department.” said Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon Hao.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Eve demonstrated her skills showing everyone how she can detect just a drop of an ignitable liquid.

When asked what its like taking care of her and how often her skills are put to the test, Eve’s handler, Micah Ancheta said she has already worked seven fires on Oahu.

It’s not one of those things where you check in at 8 and finish at 4. It’s a 24-hour operation and then you get called out to fires. That’s when we have to be ready as well. Micah Ancheta

Knowing that she has already helped. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed how excited he is to have Eve on the team. The mayor said “I think it’s just a great complement that we have such an incredible fire department, using every tool they have and modern tools as well, and so I think it’s really really good.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Along with celebrating Eve, they recognized retired HFD canine Kaimi who helped with the Marco Polo fire, and Kukui who worked on 125 fires in three years.