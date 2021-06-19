HFD: Vehicle crashed into HECO pole, caused Waialua outage

FILE – Rescuers work to free a trapped victim after the car hit a pole and flipped on Pricetown Rd. in Ruscobmanor Township, Pennsylvania, Jan. 8, 2008. (Photo By Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said a vehicle crashed into a Hawaiian Electric (HECO) utility pole near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Mount Kaala Road on Friday, June 18, causing a power outage on Oahu’s North Shore that affected more than 750 customers.

HFD says the vehicle flipped over during the incident and that its lone occupant, a 25-year-old man, was able to extricate himself from the overturned car.

A 911 call reported the accident at 6:35 p.m., according to HFD. The arriving fire captain determined that a lone vehicle hit HECO pole #52, which broke the pole in half and caused overhead lines to be strewn across the roadway.

Fire personnel did not observe fire or smoke upon arrival. According to HECO, the outage was reported to be affecting the electricity of 750 customers at 6:38 p.m. Friday in Haleiwa, Helemano, Kaena Point, Mokuleia and Waialua.

HECO officials arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:03 p.m. and confirmed the electrical lines on the roadway were de-energized. Officials cleared the lines and temporarily supported them while a tow truck hauled the wrecked vehicle away. HECO officials said power had been restored to 600 customers by 8 p.m. Friday.

HFD personnel had removed all debris from the crash site and ensured the roadway was safe to travel at 8:05 p.m.