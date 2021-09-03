HFD: Tips to stay safe during a building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire can happen at any time and any place, regardless of how careful you are. The best way to be safe, as well as prevent extreme damage and injury is to be prepared and be mindful of the steps you need to take in case of a fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) has responded to several reports of building fires on Oahu. The most recent occurred on Thursday, Sept. 2.

According to HFD, firefighters responded to a 911 call about a building fire in Ewa Beach Thursday. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from a residential home’s building extension. HFD said a 60-year-old man was trying to extinguish a smoldering mattress.

HFD contained the fire to the contents of the building and completely extinguished the blaze. It is unknown what caused this fire and no injures were reported, officials said.

On Friday, Aug. 27, firefighters fought another blaze located at a two-story Manoa home. Officials reported three individuals who lived in the home evacuated with no injuries, but an 86-year-old woman was seriously injured while trying to escape the fire.

Manoa House fire, Honolulu, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 (Courtesy: Karter Wong)

Manoa house fire, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

Another incident of a building fire happened on Saturday, Aug. 14, when firefighters responded to a two-story, multi-unit building fire on Waialae Avenue. HFD reported damage to the building is estimated to be at $340,000 with an extra $10,000 for its contents.

According to officials, the building did not have a working smoke alarm.

Honolulu fire crews respond to a house fire on Waialae Ave in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2021. (Gordon Fahey photo)

To prevent a fire from happening and to stay safe during one, the HFD provided the following fire safety tips:

Working smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in your home. They can lower the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

should be installed and maintained in your home. They can lower the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Home fire sprinklers can control or put out a fire. Sprinklers can reduce the heat, flames and smoke produced in a fire. By having these sprinklers installed, you may have more time to escape a fire.

can control or put out a fire. Sprinklers can reduce the heat, flames and smoke produced in a fire. By having these sprinklers installed, you may have more time to escape a fire. Create a home escape or evacuation plan. You can draw a map to display each level of your home or building that shows where all the doors and windows are located, as well as a way to get out of each room. The plan should also include a designated area outside for people to meet up at. Practice the plan with everyone in your household, including visitors.

You can draw a map to display each level of your home or building that shows where all the doors and windows are located, as well as a way to get out of each room. The plan should also include a designated area outside for people to meet up at. Practice the plan with everyone in your household, including visitors. Teach your children how to escape on their own in case you are unable to help them. Make sure they can open windows, remove screens and unlock doors.

Make sure they can open windows, remove screens and unlock doors. Ensure there is someone who is able to help children, older adults and people with disabilities. They may need assistance to wake up and get out of a building in case of a fire.

By following all of these tips, you, your family and your friends can remain safe in case of a fire.