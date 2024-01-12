HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is maximizing their training opportunities on a demolition site of a condominium development on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Kobayashi Group and BlackSand Capital joined forces with HFD contributing to the Acquired Structure Training Program by allowing firefighters to train on the future site of Kuilei Place.

“This not only serves as an example of responsible urban planning but also showcases a collaborative effort to enhance the preparedness of our local firefighters,” said Kobayashi Pakkala VP, Managing Partner of Kobayashi Group.

Training is set to start on Jan. 22. Officials said firefighters are to “conduct non-destructive training, including ground ladders, practicing primary search techniques, and practicing hose deployments at apartment buildings.”

“The training we can accomplish enables the HFD to better prepare for emergencies. This training makes the HFD more efficient and effective to put our communities’ lives first and make the biggest difference we can when the alarm sounds,” said Battalion Chief of Fire Operations at HFD Blake Takahashi.

The Acquired Structure Training Program gives firefighters hands-on experience and provides a sustainable practice ground where waste is minimized and resources are responsibly utilized.

