HFD says visiting family ‘won’t be hiking again’ after being rescued off Lulumahu Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a family of four who were visiting Oahu on Friday, June 4, in the Nuʻuanu Valley area.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call at approximately 9:36 a.m. for lost hikers on the Lulumahu Falls Trail. Sixteen personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at around 9:49 a.m. where they established command and sent a crew of four to hike the trail.

HFD said a 37-year-old female visitor had been hiking with her husband and two daughters

for about an hour when they became lost. She reported no one was injured but needed help getting down. Fire crews made contact with the hikers at around 10 a.m. and escorted them out of the trail.

The visiting family told HFD they were grateful and adamant that they won’t be hiking

again. They intend to go to the beach instead.

HFD is urging the public to assess their capabilities and level of experience before starting a hike and encourages hikers to find a trail that is safe and best suited for them.