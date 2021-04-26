HFD says cause of Pier 18 boat fire was accidental

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says the boat fire that occurred at Pier 18 on Sunday, April 25, was caused accidentally.

HFD officials say the fire broke out around 10:39 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters first arrived at the scene around 10:45 a.m. and saw smoke emanating from an 80-foot fishing boat that was moored to the dock. HFD focused its efforts on the boat’s wheelhouse and engine room to make sure the blaze did not spread to additional fuel sources.

A fire investigator determined the fire originated inside “fishing boat’s enclosed exhaust closet that houses multiple exhaust piping for its onboard generator and main engine,” according to HFD.

The fire was brought under control by 11:04 a.m. and completely extinguished at 12:05 p.m. No injuries were reported and the boat’s crew and captain were able to safely evacuate.

According to HFD, the crew was preparing to embark on a three-week fishing trip when they noticed smoke coming from the boat’s exhaust fan and called 911.

Damage is estimated at $475,000 to the boat and $10,000 to its contents.

The United States Coast Guard also responded to support HFD during the incident.