HONOULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, April 29, the Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 11:09 p.m.

The call was a report of a fire on Kahuna Lane in the Clairemont Apartments.

According to HPD, the fire was on the first floor of a three-story apartment building.

When they arrived on the scene, they said they found flames emanating from the apartment.

After fire personnel secured their water supplies and lines, they began an aggressive interior attack on the fire.

They were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly, according to HFD.

Once able, firefighters began a search for occupants. While they did not find humans, they did find to pet cats.

The two cats found first were responsive, but they had suffered from severe smoke inhalation exposure.

After providing a bit of basic life support treatment, HFD said the two cats were safe. This is when a neighbor stepped in and offered to take the two cats to a nearby animal hospital.

Unfortunately, HFD said that there were two other cats that were found unresponsive when located. They succumbed to their injuries from the fire.

HFD confirmed that there were no other pets or persons in the apartment.

Later, it was revealed that a female, good Samaritan neighbor had rescued the 60-year-old female occupant of the apartment out safely prior to HFD units’ arrival.

Both the 60-year-old female occupant and the female, good Samaritan neighbor refused medical treatment, according to HFD.

HFD indicated that they were able to get the fire extinguished by 11:46 p.m.

HFD is currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire and will update the public once the investigation is complete.

HFD offered some helpful tips for avoiding a fire tragedy.

They also provided information on smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

HFD said that early detection and warning of a fire is the difference between life and death, oftentimes.

“Having a working smoke alarm in your home will increase your chances of survival from a fire by more than 50%,” said HFD.