HFD: Sand Island fire was intentionally set; damage estimated at $155K

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The blaze at 50 Sand Island Access Road on Sunday that more than 50 firefighters helped to extinguish was intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

Police said the fire has been reclassified to first-degree arson based on HFD’s initial investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

HFD has determined that the fire originated in a stack of high-density polyethylene piping, approximately 50

pieces. The pipes that caught on fire belong to Frank Collucio Construction and are likely used to repair sewer lines.

The fire was burning so hot firefighters from the state’s airport division were also called in to put down the flames with foam, if needed. Hazardous materials crews were also called in due to the nature of the fire and heavy black smoke produced by it. They gave the all-clear a short time later. Click here to read more.

Damage to the polyethylene pipes is estimated at $150,000 and $5,000 to the exposure property. There were no injuries reported.