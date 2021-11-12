HFD: Salt Lake house fire displaces 11 adults; damage costs estimated at $520,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) ruled that the cause of a house fire in Salt Lake that occurred Tuesday afternoon was accidental; total fire damage costs were estimated at $520,000.
HFD received the 911 call at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, about a fire on Wanaka Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:52 p.m. and found a two-story, single-family home on fire.
There were 11 adult occupants in the building at the time of the blaze — five males and six females — who escaped uninjured. According to HFD, one of the occupants heard smoke alarms when he located the fire.
Further investigation revealed the fire originated from a storage space underneath the building’s lower level and was most likely caused by a fault in the electrical wiring.
Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze at 1:42 p.m., and damage costs were estimated to be $475,000 to the structure and $45,000 to its contents. No nearby homes were affected.