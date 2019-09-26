HFD Responds to Wahiawa Building Fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded with seven fire units staffed with 23 personnel to a building fire located at 138 South Kamehameha Highway.

The fire broke out at about 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25.

The first HFD unit arrived at 10:53 p.m. to find a single-story business building with black smoke and flames visible through the windows of L & L Hawaiian Barbeque.

The business was closed and employees had left for the day. Fire damage was reported to be confined to the kitchen area.

The fire was brought under control at 10:56 p.m. and was extinguished at 11:20 p.m.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. Fire damages are not available at this time. No injuries were reported for this fire.