HFD responds to pool chemical spill in Kahala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a chemical spill in Kahala after a man mixed pool cleaning chemicals and spread the concoction along the street on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call at 9:34 a.m. about spilled chemicals at 4373 Hopeloa Place in Kahala. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:43 a.m. and noticed a dry, granular substance on the street. The substance had a yellow-colored vapor and chemical odor.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD’s Hazmat 1 also arrived at the scene at 9:54 a.m. to investigate. Most of the non-reacting, dry mixture was swept up, HFD reported, and water was applied on the street and near the poolside to completely dilute and get rid of the mixture.

Officials reported there was no one in any of the neighboring homes in the area. Puu Panini Avenue was closed from Huanui Street to Panini Loop at approximately 9:59 a.m. in order to protect the area.

Air quality in the area was tested, and HFD reported no harmful chemicals were detected.

Upon further investigation, officials discovered that a 49-year-old man mixed pool cleaning chemicals in a bucket. When he noticed the chemicals reacted with each other, the man carried the bucket away from the house and spread it onto the open street to slow the reaction.

The man inhaled the chemical vapors and became nauseous, officials reported. He vomited but refused EMS treatment at 10:17 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

No other injuries were reported. The scene was secured and Puu Panini Avenue reopened at around 11:41 a.m.