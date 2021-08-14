HFD responds to Māʻili brush fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: David Vargas)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is responding to a one-acre brush fire in Māʻili.

Flames were reported just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 8:02 p.m., HFD reported the fire was located at 87-1573 Mokila St.

A Kamehameha Schools campus is nearby, according to officials, and firefighters are working to keep the blaze away from campus.

According to officials, the perimeter of the fire was secured around 8:30 p.m. but the situation had not yet been contained.

There was no structural damage, according to HFD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories