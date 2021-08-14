HFD responds to Māʻili brush fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is responding to a one-acre brush fire in Māʻili.

Flames were reported just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 8:02 p.m., HFD reported the fire was located at 87-1573 Mokila St.

A Kamehameha Schools campus is nearby, according to officials, and firefighters are working to keep the blaze away from campus.

According to officials, the perimeter of the fire was secured around 8:30 p.m. but the situation had not yet been contained.

There was no structural damage, according to HFD.