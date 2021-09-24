HFD responds to Kapolei wildland fire near residential homes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a wildland fire near residential homes in Honokai Hale in Kapolei on Friday, Sept. 24.

HFD said the incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday at 92-683 Malahuna Loop in Kapolei. The 911 caller said they saw smoke and flames, but no buildings appeared to be on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:31 p.m. and began to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes in Honokai Hale. HFD reported the blaze burned approximately four acres and was 90% contained by 3:26 p.m.

According to HFD, no injuries were reported, no homes were damaged and no evacuations were needed. It is unknown what caused the fire.