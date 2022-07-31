HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call on Sunday, July 31 around 5:00 p.m. in response to a house fire in Waimalu.

Nine units and 34 firefighters were dispatched to the single story home.

Firefighters arrived around 5:07 p.m. to fire coming out of the house and heavy smoke.

Crews then started an aggressive fire attack from the inside of the home.

Four adults and one child were displaced from the incident and all were able to exit the house safely.

Around 5:33 p.m., crews controlled the fire and it was fully extinguished by 5:56 p.m.

The American Red Cross was called to give support to those who were involved in the incident.

An investigation is underway to find out what the cause of the fire was.