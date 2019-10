HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters were called out to the Hale Aloha Lehua Dormitory just before 2:15 Monday morning for a possible fire.

There were reports that it was on the second floor.

The dorm was evacuated.

No fire was found and no injuries were reported.

The road leading to the dorms and one lane of Dole Street was blocked temporarily, but has since reopened.