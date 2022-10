HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei.

On Saturday, Oct. 1 around 8:39 a.m. HFD said they received a 911 call about a fire at the Kapolei Rail Station.

Nine HFD units were dispatched to the scene and reported to find a small electrical fire.

According to HFD, this incident is ongoing and not expected to escalate.