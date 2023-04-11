HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire on Tuesday, April 11 around 10:51 a.m. on Kapolei Parkway.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, seven units responded to the scene and found a brush fire in an open lot between Home Depot and Texaco.

There are currently crews actively working on putting out the fire.

Police are also at the scene to help with traffic in the area.

At around 12:30 p.m., HFD’s incident commander said the fire is 100% contained.