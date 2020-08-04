HFD responds to Apex Mopeds building fire

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU, (KHON2) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a building fire at Apex Mopeds on 1930 S Beretania Street around 1 p.m. on July 3.

There were a total of 10 fire units with 38 personnel that found the one-story building had a fire on the back of its exterior, where a stockpile of approximately 80 mopeds were burning.

HFD was able to put out the fire, but not before the flames extended the structure and damaged 30% of the building.

The mopeds were a total loss.

The fire was brought under control at 1:38 p.m. and extinguished at 2:00 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation and fire damage estimates are not available at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories