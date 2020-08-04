HFD responds to Apex Mopeds building fire

HONOLULU, (KHON2) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a building fire at Apex Mopeds on 1930 S Beretania Street around 1 p.m. on July 3.

There were a total of 10 fire units with 38 personnel that found the one-story building had a fire on the back of its exterior, where a stockpile of approximately 80 mopeds were burning.

HFD was able to put out the fire, but not before the flames extended the structure and damaged 30% of the building.

The mopeds were a total loss.

The fire was brought under control at 1:38 p.m. and extinguished at 2:00 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation and fire damage estimates are not available at this time.

No injuries were reported.