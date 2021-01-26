Downed telecom services, multiple rescues among few effects of heavy rains

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials across the state continue to deal with the effects of Monday’s heavy rains and flooding.

Parts of Oahu experienced flooding and several power outages after heavy showers hit the island.

On Maui, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) Maui District Office’s telecom services continue to be inoperable as a result of downed lines from severe weather conditions on the island.

The office located on Kaumualiʻi Street in Wailuku is conducting walk-in payments and previously scheduled appointments only at this time.

On Oahu, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to 24 weather-related calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews assisted in 14 water evacuations, two swift water rescues, three arcing wire calls and four downed trees. They also assisted in a case involving Honolulu police.

No injuries were reported from these incidents.

HFD is now reminding the public to avoid going near flooded areas or waterways. If the roads are flooded, do not attempt to drive through the water.