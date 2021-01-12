HFD responding to Waipahu house fire

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire in Waipahu that was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Kahuanui and Kahualii streets were closed around 4:05 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.

