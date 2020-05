HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kunia Road is closed southbound by Kunia Drive and northbound by Anonui Street due to a brush fire in the area.

The fire near Royal Kunia was first reported at around 3:40 Monday morning and quickly grew.

Firefighters are busy protecting homes in the area, especially near Koke Place and Makakoa Loop.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story