HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an initial aircraft fire call just after 2 p.m. in Kane’ohe.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Marine Corps Base Hawaii confirmed to KHON2 that a P-8A aircraft overshot the runway and landed in Kane’ohe Bay.

The runway is closed, according to the FAA.

According to the Navy’s website, the P-8A is a reconnaissance aircraft, which operates with a smaller crew.

EMS responded but said there were no patients.