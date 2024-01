HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a building fire in Manoa Valley Monday night.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. with multiple units being sent to the scene.

At around 8:50 p.m. the fire was reportedly under control and it’s said the building was a two-story house with no occupants.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

An investigation is underway.