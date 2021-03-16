HFD responding to house fire in Kuliouou

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) are responding to a two-alarm house fire within a single-family home in Kuliouou on Tuesday, March 16.

The fire was first reported around 7:49 p.m. Tuesday at 6143 Summer St.

According to HFD officials, all occupants of the home were accounted for and no injuries have been reported as of 8:02 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and an estimate of damages is pending.