HFD responding to house fire in Kuliouou

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) are responding to a two-alarm house fire within a single-family home in Kuliouou on Tuesday, March 16.
The fire was first reported around 7:49 p.m. Tuesday at 6143 Summer St.
According to HFD officials, all occupants of the home were accounted for and no injuries have been reported as of 8:02 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation and an estimate of damages is pending.