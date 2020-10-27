HFD responding to a house fire on Pensacola St

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
  • Pensacola St fire taken from inside of the Makiki post office.
  • Courtesy: J. Suzuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Firefighters are responding to a house fire on Pensacola St.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pensacola St. is closed between Hassinger St. and Lunalilo St.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories