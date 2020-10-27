HFD responding to a house fire on Pensacola St



Pensacola St fire taken from inside of the Makiki post office.







Courtesy: J. Suzuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Firefighters are responding to a house fire on Pensacola St.

The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pensacola St. is closed between Hassinger St. and Lunalilo St.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

