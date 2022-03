HONOLULU (HFD) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to an emergency call on Monday, March 14, around 8:26 a.m., about a fire on Makiki Heights Drive and Hoalu Place.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:41 a.m. and extinguished a large trash fire around 9:15 a.m. on Roundtop Drive.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

There are no reports of any injuries, and HFD said fire crews are working to contain the fire and prevent spread to nearby brush and a wooden structure.