HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honokaa and Laupahoehoe public libraries on the Big Island will go through a temporary change of hours due to staffing shortages from Friday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to officials, the Honokaa Public Library will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. They will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., as well as on Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.