HONOLULU (KHON2) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a late night fire in Wahiawa.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Ohai Street.

Firefighters responded quickly and had the fire under control in minutes.

The fire was extinguished in just over half an hour.

Ohai street from California Avenue to Olive Street was closed, it has since reopened.