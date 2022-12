HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kinau Street is closed at Piikoi due to a structure fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at, what was initially reported as, Kinau and Keeaumoku just before 1 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire shortly after the initial call.

Honolulu police are also on-scene.