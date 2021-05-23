HFD rescues women from sailboat in distress, discovers second overturned vessel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued four women from a 20-foot sailboat in distress in Kaneohe Bay on Saturday, May 22.

HFD says the captain of a Boston Whaler tried to help the sailboat and caused the Whaler to overturn.

Fire personnel first received a 911 call at 6:59 p.m. Saturday for a boat in distress in Kaneohe Bay. No injuries were reported and the vessel was not taking on water, according to HFD.

The distressed vessel was a sailboat that had a captain and four female passengers onboard, HFD officials said. The sailboat had run aground on an unmarked reef about 1.35 miles offshore.

HFD deployed Air 1 to spot the sailboat and launched a rescue boat to get as close to it as possible. One rescue swimmer then paddled on a board to the sailboat and made contact at 8:25 p.m.

The rescue swimmer discovered an overturned Boston Whaler near the sailboat upon arriving. The captain of the sailboat and the captain of the Boston Whaler both refused to get off their vessels, according to HFD.

The HFD rescue swimmer helped transport four women from the sailboat to a small Waterfront Operations boat from Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The women were then brought to the Marine Base, where HFD says their boating experience began.

An official with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) confirmed that the Boston Whaler was scheduled to be removed from the area around 1:23 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.

DLNR officials were not able to confirm the status of the sailboat as of Sunday evening.